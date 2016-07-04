LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Political risk is unlikely to
disappear from investors' radars any time soon, with more shock
results - and financial turmoil - possible in the US
presidential election and a series of votes across Europe later
this year.
A UK vote to leave the European Union was unexpected, prompting
huge moves in asset prices in the days that followed as
investors adjusted their positions in response to the surprise
result.
Analysts and investors believe that protest votes and shock
decisions may become more common, with some laying the blame
with central bank policy since the financial crisis, which has
exacerbated inequality and anger.
"Quantitative easing is very successful in boosting asset
valuations but also disproportionately benefits the highest
earners," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at
Rabobank. "That is why you are seeing across the developed world
disenfranchisement and a push against globalisation and towards
localisation."
The UK vote to leave the EU and Catalonia's bid for independence
from Spain are part of this localisation, he said.
PUNISHING CALENDAR
The election calendar for the next 18 months is unrelenting.
First up in October is a crucial referendum in Italy on reform
of the senate. The vote is already being seen as a vote of
confidence in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Italian politics have become heated ahead of the vote, with the
upstart 5-Star Movement - advocates of Italy's own referendum on
EU membership - winning mayoral posts in Rome and Turin, two of
the country's biggest cities. And next year there are general
elections in France and Germany - at a time when
anti-establishment parties are making gains in both countries.
The most pertinent upcoming date, however, is the US
presidential election on November 8. Republican nominee Donald
Trump epitomises the anti-establishment sentiment that market
participants believe led to Brexit.
"I think [Trump's rise and Brexit] are both symptoms of the same
malaise," said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at
AllianceBernstein. "The way central banks have responded to the
2008 financial crisis has benefited the higher earners and
improved their wealth but hasn't really done enough to support
the lower and middle classes."
"That's where the pushback against the establishment is coming
from," he said. "That's why you saw the Brexit vote and that's
why Trump could prove successful."
GOLD RUSH
With all these potential shocks coming up, safe-haven assets
such as core European government bonds, US Treasuries and
Japanese government bonds are likely to be bid up.
The issue for investors is that German Bunds, French OATs and
JGBs are all negative-yielding at the front end and US
Treasuries are close to record low yields - especially
surprising as the Federal Reserve has begun a hiking phase.
Investors are therefore being pushed further up the curve.
France's recently issued 3bn May 2066 bond issue, for example,
is now a whopping 64bp inside its reoffer yield, and was bid at
1.27% on Friday morning, an unprecedented level for 50-year
debt.
Perhaps the most classic hedge for political risk is gold, and
many investors are returning to this asset in droves. On the day
after the UK referendum, gold prices jumped as much as 7.5% - to
US$1,356 an ounce.
Though it fell off those highs over the course of the week
following the result, it was still at US$1,335 on Friday, almost
a third higher than the US$1,060 price at the start of the year.
"Gold has always performed the role of being a safe-haven hedge
against political uncertainty and with sovereign debt at record
lows it starts to look even more attractive," said Robin Bhar,
head of metals research at Societe Generale.
It costs roughly 50bp a year to warehouse gold, he said.
"It doesn't tend to be a good hedge forever and ever. You
wouldn't want to sit on it and hold it. But an efficient
portfolio ideally should have 5% of the total value held in
gold," said Bhar.