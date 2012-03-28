DETROIT, March 28 The Michigan advisory team
sent to examine Detroit's finances blames elected officials for
the city's fiscal crisis, saying they failed to curb spending
even as residents fled the city, piling up debt that now
threatens basic services.
The 10-member Financial Review Team concluded its 90-day
audit of Detroit on Monday, declaring the city in a state of
"severe financial stress" but stopping short of recommending the
appointment of an emergency manager to take over the city of
714,000.
In its final report, which was made public late on Tuesday,
the team provided its official account of how Detroit, the
state's largest city and a once-thriving industrial metropolis
of 1.9 million people, arrived at the current point, where it
will run out of cash within weeks without state intervention.
Although the city's decline has taken place over decades in
tandem with the struggles of the domestic auto industry, the
team said many of the present financial difficulties are rooted
in mismanagement in more recent years.
Between 2005 and 2011, the city consistently spent between
$100 million and $300 million more each year than it took in,
the team said, and financed the growing deficits by issuing more
debt.
But even as those deficits ballooned, the city's population
plunged, eroding the tax base. Between 2000 and 2010, Detroit's
population contracted by 25 percent, according to U.S. Census
data.
With more money going out than coming in, the outlook for
fiscal crisis was clear, the team said. But the city's mayors
and city council proved either "incapable or unwilling to manage
the finances of the city," according to the report, and "deficit
elimination plans and proposed budgets proved to be
unrealistic."
The report does not mention mayors by name but Democrats
have held the office since 1962. Kwame Kilpatrick, who resigned
in 2008 after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction of
justice, was mayor for most of the past decade.
As debt piled up, and the need for more borrowing grew, the
city attempted to obtain lower interest rates and reduce
debt-related costs by entering into complex agreements involving
interest rate swaps and swap options, the report said.
But the benefit of those agreements only accrued to the city
if interest rates rose. When the Great Recession sent those
rates tumbling instead, the city was hit with "increased annual
payments," according to the review.
Detroit's problems began to cascade in recent months as its
deteriorating finances prompted Moody's and other agencies to
cut its credit rating, a move that could force the city to make
at least $350 million in swaps-related payments over an
accelerated, seven-year period.
The appointment of an emergency manager could force the city
to make that payment immediately, one of the reasons both
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, and Detroit Mayor
Dave Bing, a Democrat, have said they do not want to see one
appointed.
Two weeks ago, Snyder unveiled a proposed solution that
would allow Bing and the city council to continue to wield some
power but gave a nine-member state-appointed financial advisory
board broad powers to restructure operations and overhaul
spending.
The city rejected the proposal but offered a proposal of its
own last week; the two sides have been negotiating ever since.
During a town hall meeting in Detroit on Wednesday, Snyder
said negotiators were "close" to reaching a final deal that
would "have the city run the city in large part."
Those negotiators have only eight days now to ink a pact
before state law will force Snyder to act. If an agreement is
not reached by April 5, he can cut off revenue-sharing funds to
Detroit or appoint the outside emergency manager to run the
city.
Detroit has an annual budget of about $3.1 billion but
long-term debt in excess of $12 billion. In 2010, it had
a total long-term debt-to-net-asset ratio of 32.64 to 1,
according to the review team.
