BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 Skoczkowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA
* Marcin Gasiorek resigns as the chairman of the supervisory board as of Jan. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.