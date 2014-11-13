Nov 13Skoczkowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue was stable at 2.5 million zlotys

* Q3 operating profit was 565,000 zlotys versus 687,000 zlotys last year

* Q3 net profit was 378,000 zlotys versus 409,000 zlotys a year ago

