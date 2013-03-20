By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Polish mobile phone operator
Polkomtel has asked local and foreign banks for proposals to
refinance around 5 billion zloty ($1.5 billion) of loans from
the company's 14.3 billion zloty buyout financing of July 2011,
bankers said on Wednesday.
Polkomtel said on Tuesday that it has about 11 billion zloty
of outstanding debt that backed its 2011 buyout by Polish
billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, including 7.6 billion of zloty
loans.
Polkomtel is self-arranging the new refinancing as a
corporate loan to take advantage of strong loan market
conditions and reduce its borrowing cost.
"Polkomtel has got in touch with local commercial banks over
refinancing the whole zloty-denominated lot, around 5 bln
zlotys-worth. The market is really favorable right now with
interest rates down so it's no wonder they made a move," a
market source with knowledge of the matter said.
Polkomtel declined to comment.
The refinancing is expected to cut pricing by around 150
basis points (bps) from 375-450bps on the original deal, bankers
said.
Polkomtel is also seeking to cut the size of its lending
group. Poland's liquid domestic banks are eager to lend to
Polkomtel, but that pricing may be challenging for international
banks, bankers said.
Polkomtel is currently unrated, but was rated B+ by Standard
& Poor's before the buyout.
BUYOUT LOAN
Polkomtel's 2011 buyout loan was underwritten by Credit
Agricole and Deutsche Bank, which were joined by Royal bank of
Scotland and Societe Generale as bookrunners and Poland's PKO
Bank as mandated lead arranger.
The loan was not structured as a traditional leveraged
buyout (LBO) loan and relied on raising as much zloty liquidity
as possible from Polish banks which were keen to lend to a
household name.
The loan was nearly two times oversubscribed despite
deteriorating sovereign debt markets but the arranging banks
were left with 1.7 billion euros of bridge loan exposure in
September and October 2011 after the bond markets closed.
The bridge loans were refinanced by adding a new 1.75 billon
zloty loan to the loan and issuing bonds including Polkomtel's
930 million euro high-yield bond in mid January.
Polkomtel is aiming to boost coverage of its 3G network to
95 percent of the population in two years from 80 percent
currently.
($1 = 3.2234 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Michelle Meineke, additional
reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw;
editing by Ron Askew)