* RBI to inject 1 trln rupees via OMOs rest of
FY2012/13-poll
* OMOs intended to ease impact of federal govt debt sales
* 10-yr bond yld seen at 8.14 pct end-Sept, 7.95 pct end-Dec
By Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 20 India's central bank may buy a
record 1 trillion rupees ($17.86 billion) of bonds in the rest
of this f i scal year to prevent a severe cash shortage from
worsening, but yields may not fall much until interest rates are
cut, a Reuters poll showed.
Views ranged from a low of 400 billion rupees to a maximum
of 1.5 trillion rupees of bond purchases done via open market
operations in the rest of the fiscal year ending in March 2013,
according to the Reuters poll of 18 traders and primary dealers.
The projection would imply the Reserve Bank of India is on
track to buy debt worth about 1.7 percent of the projected gross
domestic product for fiscal 2012/13, when added to the 687
billion rupees already bought since the start of the year.
Traders view OMOs as a tactical decision to provide enough
cash to banks to allow the federal government to borrow a record
5.7 trillion rupees this fiscal year, but not enough to spark
inflationary pressures given the RBI's persistent dollar sales
in forex markets to protect a weak rupee.
The success of the borrowing programme is crucial if India
is to meet its projected fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent of GDP
for fiscal 2012/13, at a time when its investment-grade rating
is under threat from both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
"OMOs infuse liquidity gradually and at RBI's discretion. So
in absence of a need to inject significant liquidity in a
short-time, this tool serves its purpose well," said Nagaraj
Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist with Standard Chartered
Bank.
The expectations for additional OMOs have increased after
the RBI shocked markets by keeping policy on hold on Monday,
after last cutting the repo rate by 50 basis points in April,
but said it would conduct OMOs when warranted.
Open market operations are auctions in which the RBI sets
the price at which it will buy, or some times sell, debt.
The central bank has also bought bonds in secondary markets
to supplement OMOs, but is reluctant to cut the cash reserve
ratio, which is India's main liquidity tool as it controls how
much money lenders must park with the RBI. The CRR was last cut
by 50 bps in March.
The RBI prefers OMOs because it considers the auctions a
flexible liquidity tool not meant to target bond yields, whereas
the CRR would have wider monetary policy implications.
The central bank has also been conducting OMOs to offset the
liquidity impact from forex interventions -- in which the RBI
sells dollars and buys rupees -- as it did in May when the
currency fell to record lows against the dollar.
Tight cash conditions in India's financial system have been
a persistent source of concern for some investors. Banks have
regularly borrowed well above the RBI's comfort zone of 650
billion rupees in daily repo auctions.
Traders polled by Reuters view these bond purchases via open
market capping bond yields, but they say yields are unlikely to
fall much until the RBI takes the m o re active step of cutting
interest rates or the CRR.
The median estimate in the poll sees the 10-year bond yield
at 8.14 percent by the end of September, above
the repo rate of 8 percent, and at 7.95 percent by end-December.
India's benchmark yield last traded at 8.39 percent.
"CRR can prove to be an effective tool to inject significant
amount of liquidity in a very short-time," said Kulkarni.
"So RBI may keep its powder dry and reserve it for difficult
times," the StanChart analyst added.
POLL SNAPSHOT
OMOs in rest of 10-year yield 10-year yield
FY13 in bln rupees at end-Sept at end-Dec
MEDIAN 1000 8.14 7.95
AVERAGE 990.27 8.12 7.95
HIGHEST 1500 8.5 8.55
LOWEST 400 7.8 7.5
RESPONDENTS 18 18 18
($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Madhura Karnik and Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Rafael Nam)