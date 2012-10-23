By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 Pollution from factories and
mines is putting the health of 125 million people at risk
worldwide and is as dangerous in the developing world as malaria
or tuberculosis, according to a report published on Tuesday by
two environmental advocacy groups.
The researchers behind the "2012 World's Worst Pollution
Problems" report say theirs is the first substantial attempt to
estimate the number of people sickened or killed worldwide
because they work in or live near tanneries, recycling plants,
chemical factories or mines, among other toxic industries.
"Appropriately, large amounts of time and resources are
devoted to addressing the burden of diseases like tuberculosis
and malaria," said Stephan Robinson, a researcher at Green Cross
Switzerland, which produced the report with the Blacksmith
Group, a New York-based non-profit environmental organization.
"The striking fact is that international and local
government action on these diseases greatly outpaces the
attention given to toxic sites, which as demonstrated in this
report, contribute greatly to the global burden of disease," he
said.
Researchers examined more than 2,900 active or shuttered
industrial sites in 49 low- and middle-income countries and
estimated the health impact of pollutants - such as lead,
mercury or chromium - on the people who live nearby or work at
the sites, often producing goods or providing services for
people in richer countries.
The advocacy groups noted that their numbers "are by no
means conclusive, but can be taken as indicative of the
potential scale of the problem," adding that they expected the
figures to be underestimates of the full scale of the problems.
Researchers analyzed data from their own field studies at
toxic sites and combined that with census data as well as
epidemiological studies to extrapolate an estimate of the health
problems involved.
The report cautioned that in many cases the data were "very
limited."
Smaller companies, often producing for local markets, tended
to have the biggest negative health impact. No specific
companies were named in the report.
Researchers used the notion of a disability-adjusted life
year, or DALY, which is a measure of the number of years an
individual loses from a healthy lifespan because of sickness,
disability or early death.
In those 49 countries, representing about two-thirds of the
world's population, they estimated more than 17 million years of
healthy life were lost because of pollutants caused by the 10
industries examined, compared to 14 million for malaria, 25
million for tuberculosis and nearly 29 million for HIV.
It is easier, the report said, to diagnose and count people
with HIV than it is to count the number of children whose brain
development is being slowly stunted by chronic exposure to lead
from varied industrial sources.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta, desking by Gary Crosse)