Sept 19 Polmed SA :

* Says has terminated deal with Ernst & Young Corporate Finance sp. z o.o. concerning advice on finding a strategic investor, effective Oct. 30, 2014

* Says has decided to stop looking for a strategic investor and plans to grow organically and through acquisitions

