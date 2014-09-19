BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Polmed SA :
* Says has terminated deal with Ernst & Young Corporate Finance sp. z o.o. concerning advice on finding a strategic investor, effective Oct. 30, 2014
* Says has decided to stop looking for a strategic investor and plans to grow organically and through acquisitionsSource text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work