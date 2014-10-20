Oct 20 Polmed SA :

* Says signs letter of intent to negotiate terms of cooperation on provision of medical services to Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA

* Says revenue for the company in first two years of the cooperation is estimated at 9 to 10 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)