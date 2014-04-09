April 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says wins land auctions for two sites in China totalling 1.06 billion yuan ($171.06 million)

* Says Q1 contract sales down 8.73 percent y/y at 28.07 billion yuan Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sac48v; link.reuters.com/tac48v Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)