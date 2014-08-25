BRIEF-Hawthorn Bancshares says Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Hawthorn Bancshares reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Aug 25 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 12.2 percent y/y at 3.8 billion yuan(617.86 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qFr0iC
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1503 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hawthorn Bancshares reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Its shareholder have decided on lowering nominal value of co shares from 3.0 zloty per share to 0.6 zloty per share