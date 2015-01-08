(Refiles to complete headline)

Jan 8 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 contract sales at 136.7 billion yuan ($22.00 billion), up 9.1 percent y/y

* Says wins six pieces of land for a combined 4.56 billion yuan

