BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says acquires three pieces of land in China for a total of 2.69 billion yuan ($441.5 million)
* Says October contract sales up 56.6 percent y/y at 12.06 billion yuan
* Says January-October contract sales up 20.9 pct y/y at 100.73 billion yuan
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent