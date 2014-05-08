May 8 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says April contract sales at 8.33 billion yuan ($1.34 billion), down 11.77 percent y/y

* Says acquires three land sites for a total of 1.14 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jym29v; link.reuters.com/kym29v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)