BRIEF-Bovie Medical says receives 510K clearance for its J-Plasma Precise Flex handpiece
Oct 8 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, and urged the company to undertake strategic review.
In a letter to Polycom's board, Elliott asked the company to consider a merger and said the best fit would be Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp .
The activist hedge fund also disclosed a 9.6 percent stake in Mitel at the end of Oct. 8, according to latest regulatory filings. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)