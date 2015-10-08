* Elliott discloses 6.6 pct stake in Polycom; 9.6 pct in
Mitel
* Says has stake in ShoreTel
* Polycom's shares up 16.3 pct; ShoreTel up 4.3 pct
* Mitel's U.S.-listed stock up 17 pct
(Adds Polycom's response; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Oct 8 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management
Corp disclosed stakes in U.S. video-conferencing equipment maker
Polycom Inc and Canadian telecoms provider Mitel
Networks Corp and pushed for a combination of the two.
Polycom's shares were up about 16 percent at $13.27 in
afternoon trading on Thursday, while Mitel's U.S.-listed stock
were up 17 percent at $8.22. Mitel's Toronto-listed
shares were up 16 percent at C$10.66.
"Polycom must initiate a comprehensive review of all
strategic options, and the time for that review is now," Elliott
said in a letter to the company's board.
Elliott said it would be willing to provide financing for
Polycom's acquisitions.
Polycom said in a statement it would meet with Elliott's
representatives to discuss the hedge fund's views.
Polycom, which benefited during the 2008 recession from
companies looking to cut travel costs, has been struggling with
rising competition from Cisco Systems Inc and from free
video conference software such as Microsoft Corp's
Skype.
Up to Wednesday's close, Polycom's shares had fallen about
15 percent this year.
Elliott said it expected an over 80 percent upside to
Polycom's share price by end of 2017 if a Polycom-Mitel merger
were to happen.
Polycom has reduced costs by cutting jobs and has also
pushed into software to boost sales.
The hedge fund disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in Polycom and
a 9.6 percent stake in Mitel. Polycom had a market value of
about $1.53 billion as of Wednesday and Mitel of about C$1.10
billion ($842.9 million).
Canaccord Genuity analyst Prabhakar Gowrisankaran said the
merger made sense as the companies had complementary products.
"The big problem they have is that Cisco has everything. So,
this combination is going to help go against Cisco," he said.
Elliott also said it owned a stake in U.S.
telecommunications provider ShoreTel Inc, and pushed
for consolidation in the unified communications and
collaboration industry.
Mitel had withdrawn a raised offer for ShoreTel last year
after the latter refused to engage in any talks regarding a
potential transaction.
Elliott did not reveal how much stake it had in ShoreTel.
ShoreTel's shares were up 3.9 percent at $8.15.
Mitel, which serves business customers with unified
communications services, mostly over landline phones, bought
U.S.-based Mavenir Systems Inc for $560 million in April.
Mitel welcomed Elliott's interest and said it shared the
fund's views on consolidation in the industry. It, however, said
it did not comment on specific M&A discussions.
Up to Wednesday's close, Mitel's shares had dropped more
than 34 percent this year.
($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)