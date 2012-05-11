* Says will use $104 mln of proceeds to increase share buyback

* Revises Q2 adj EPS view to $0.18-$0.20 from $0.20 to $0.22 earlier

May 10 Videoconferencing company Polycom Inc said it will sell its enterprise wireless voice solutions business to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for about $110 million in cash, and lowered its guidance for the second quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it would use $104 million of the proceeds to increase its $800 million share buyback program, of which about $78 million was remaining. The remaining authorization will now amount to about $182 million.

As a result of the deal, the company cut its forecast for adjusted second-quarter earnings to 18 cents to 20 cents per share from 20 cents to 22 cents per share -- a projection made when it released first-quarter earnings on April 18.

Analysts' on average were expecting the company to earn 21 cents per share in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Polycom, which touched a two-year low of $11.72 in intra-day trade on Thursday, closed at $12.01 on the Nasdaq. They have fallen more than 40 percent since the end of February.

Sun Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in Boca Raton, Florida. Founded in 1995, it manages about $8 billion in assets.