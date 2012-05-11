* Says will use $104 mln of proceeds to increase share
buyback
* Revises Q2 adj EPS view to $0.18-$0.20 from $0.20 to $0.22
earlier
May 10 Videoconferencing company Polycom Inc
said it will sell its enterprise wireless voice
solutions business to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for
about $110 million in cash, and lowered its guidance for the
second quarter.
The Pleasanton, California-based company said it would use
$104 million of the proceeds to increase its $800 million share
buyback program, of which about $78 million was remaining. The
remaining authorization will now amount to about $182 million.
As a result of the deal, the company cut its forecast for
adjusted second-quarter earnings to 18 cents to 20 cents per
share from 20 cents to 22 cents per share -- a projection made
when it released first-quarter earnings on April 18.
Analysts' on average were expecting the company to earn 21
cents per share in the second quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Polycom, which touched a two-year low of $11.72 in
intra-day trade on Thursday, closed at $12.01 on the Nasdaq.
They have fallen more than 40 percent since the end of February.
Sun Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in Boca
Raton, Florida. Founded in 1995, it manages about $8 billion in
assets.