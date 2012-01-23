* Q4 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.29
* Q4 rev $407 mln vs est $401.2 mln
* Shares up 15 pct after hours
Jan 23 Videoconferencing company Polycom
Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results
and said it expects growth in the next year to come from
emerging markets, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent
after the bell.
Shares of the company were trading at $21.11, after closing
at $18.42 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
Polycom, which has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion,
said it sees new business opportunities from emerging markets
like the BRIC countries, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent
States), Middle East and Africa.
"We actually see that pipeline higher in the emerging market
areas. Traditionally, they're more greenfield opportunities, not
coming off of a legacy base ... We see that continuing very
nicely as we go forward into the year," Chief Executive Andy
Miller said on a conference call with analysts.
Polycom, which had trimmed its 2012 operating margin outlook
in October, continues to expect operating margins between 18
percent and 20 percent per quarter over the year.
The company said two of the ten deal closures, which had
extended into the fourth quarter from the third quarter, will
now close in 2012 due to "macroeconomic issues."
Polycom's results have recently been under pressure, hurt by
tepid IT spending, a sales strategy gone awry and rivals like
Cisco Systems Inc stepping up their game.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share in the
fourth quarter. Revenue rose about 20 percent to $407 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting fourth-quarter
earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $401.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of its Polycom RealPresence Platform, which supports
large-scale premises, hosted and cloud delivery of video as a
service, grew 45 percent from a year ago.