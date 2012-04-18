* Sees Q2 rev $367 mln to $377 mln vs est $387.3 mln
April 18 Videoconferencing company Polycom Inc's
forecast second quarter below expectations, and said
first quarter was hurt by lower government spending.
The company forecast second-quarter earnings of 20 cents to
22 cents per share and revenue of $367 million to $377 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 25 cents
per share, on revenue of $387.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the first quarter, revenue growth in North America
fell short of expectations, while emerging markets were hurt by
lower government spending, the company said on a conference call
with analysts.
"We did see a slowdown in the government spending, which we
didn't see in the rearview mirror, but clearly there was
overzealousness," chief executive Andy Miller said.
The company, which recently hired Electronic Arts Inc's
Eric Brown in place of long-time CFO Michael Kourey, said
it is working to reduce operating costs in the second quarter.
Polycom, which benefited last year as Cisco Systems
struggled with a big and unwieldy business, is now feeling the
heat as the world's biggest network equipment maker is back on
track with a focus on its video business.
The company posted a first-quarter net income of $15 million
or 8 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 19 cents per
share, last year.
The company earned 38 cents per share in the year-ago first
quarter before it announced a 2-for-1 stock split in July 2011.
Excluding items, the company which competes with Cisco
Systems, Logitech International SA and Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, earned 22 cents a share.
Polycom, which counts HTC Corp Heineken NV
and Nike Inc among others as customers, posted
a 7 percent increase in revenue to $367 million.
Earlier this month, the company slashed its first-quarter
revenue forecast, citing slower business in North America and
Asia Pacific.
Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 22 cents a share
on revenue of $371.7 million.
Polycom shares fell as much as 6 percent in aftermarket
trade. They closed at $13.30 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They
have fallen 23 percent since the company cut its revenue outlook
on April 5 to hit a year low of $13.46 on April 11.