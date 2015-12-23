SYDNEY Dec 23 A Hong Kong-led consortium has
been awarded a 70-year contract to build and operate a $2.5
billion luxury beach resort in French Polynesia that the
government hopes will revitalise the South Pacific nation's
struggling economy.
Headed by real estate firm Recas Global, the consortium will
finance, build and run the Tahiti Mahana Beach luxury resort,
including a convention centre, restaurants and shopping malls,
the government said in a communique.
Other members of the consortium include Chinese state-owned
China Railway International and real estate company R&F
Properties, French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch said.
"We think French Polynesia will be the new destination for
wealthy tourists from China and other parts of Asia," said Recas
Global chairman Ivan Ko.
Ko, who is investing for the first time in French Polynesia,
said the main attractions of the region were its pristine
environment, original culture and high safety standards.
He declined to give details on the consortium's financing,
Due to open in six years, the complex is expected to create
more than 10,000 jobs, a welcome relief for the archipelago
which suffers from a jobless rate of more than 20 percent,
according to 2012 government data.
Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia. Tourism is
accounts for 10 to 15 percent of the economy, but the sector has
been hit hard by the global financial crisis.
French Polynesia is largely dependent on imported goods and
financial assistance from France.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)