LONDON, March 2 U.S. chemicals group Reichhold has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Italian polymers maker Polynt in a deal that could net about 700 million euros ($759 million) for Polynt's private equity owner Investindustrial, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Polynt aims to finalise the sale by the end of March, the sources said, cautioning a deal was not certain and discussions over price were ongoing.

Reichhold, owned by a group of investors including Black Diamond Capital, is leading the race against specialised U.S. funds including SK Capital and KPS Capital, the sources said.

The sale, led by Morgan Stanley, has seen SK Capital holding parallel talks with Italian oil major Eni, which last year put a majority stake in its Versalis chemical unit on the block after a lenghty restructuring.

Polynt posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 92 million euros in 2015 and may be valued at around 7.5 times EBITDA, one of the sources said.

Polynt is a leading European producer of resins which are used in the transportation and construction industries among others.

It was previously part of Swiss specialty chemicals firm Lonza and was listed on the Milan stock market between 2006 and 2008.

Investindustrial initially bought about 30 percent of the company for 105 million euros in 2008. It subsequently took full control and delisted the business which operates plants in Italy, Germany, Poland and South Korea.

As part of its buy-and-build strategy, Investindustrial strengthened Polynt's products base with the acquisition of Total's composites business CCP in 2014.

Investindustrial and KPS Capital declined to comment while Reichhold, SK Capital and were not immediately available for comment.

