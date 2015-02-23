* Asahi Kasei seeking to boost car battery parts business
* 3M buys Polypore's separations media operation for $1
billion
* Asahi Kasei looking for more acquisition opportunities
(Adds analyst comment, details on 3M)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese chemical manufacturer
Asahi Kasei Corp has agreed to buy Polypore
International Inc's energy storage business for $2.2
billion, betting on growth in demand for hybrid and electric
cars.
Both companies produce lithium-ion battery separators used
in electronic gadgets and automobiles, but Asahi Kasei President
Toshio Asano believes that the type produced by U.S.-based
Polypore - known as dry process separators - will become the
auto sector's preferred option because of lower costs.
"We have been putting our resources in rechargeable
batteries for personal computers and smart phones, but the next
big market is electric and hybrid cars," Asano told reporters on
Monday.
Asahi Kasei will acquire all outstanding shares of Polypore
for $60.50 a share, a 14 percent premium to their $52.95 close
on Friday and representing an enterprise value of about $3.2
billion.
Polypore's shares rose as high as $59.81 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Before the acquisition, 3M Co will buy the assets of
Polypore's separations media business for about $1 billion and
Asahi Kasei will receive the cash proceeds from the sale.
"With a high level of overlap with 3M's existing business,
we would expect the deal to generate synergies and to expand
3M's presence in relatively fast-growing markets with high
barriers to entry," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Steven Winoker
wrote in a client note.
Polypore's separation media business, which makes
microporous membranes and filtration modules, will be merged
with 3M's purification business.
The U.S. company, known for its Post-It notes, said it
expected Polypore's business to add 4 cents per share to
earnings, excluding one-time items, in the first year.
Polypore's energy storage operation achieved sales of $442
million and EBITDA of $116 million in 2013, Asahi Kasei said.
Asked about possibility of further acquisitions, Asano said:
"We would like to actively pursue (acquisitions) where there is
a big strategic fit."
Asahi Kasei said it would draw on its cash reserves and new
bridging loans. Primary Executive Officer Hideki Kobori said the
company was not considering issuing equity or bonds to finance
the acquisition.
The transactions have been approved by the boards of
directors of Asahi Kasei, 3M and Polypore.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co was financial
adviser to Asahi Kasei, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch
advised Polypore. Centerview Partners LLC was 3M's financial
adviser.
(Additional rporting by Chris Gallagher, Ritsuko Ando and
Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi, David Goodman
and Ted Kerr)