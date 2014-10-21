UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Polytec Holding AG
* Says Alfred Kollros, member of management board of Polytec since 2006, leaves company in best mutual agreement
* Says tasks of COO (Production and Purchasing) will be taken over by Markus Huemer, Deputy Chairman of Management Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.