Nov 5 Polytec Holding AG :

* Says total sales increased by 2.2 pct to 356.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Group EBIT increased by 25.0 pct to 4.5 million euros in Q3 2014 compared to same period in previous year

* For coming years, expects sales growth from operating business mainly driven by organic expansion in injection molding area

* Says net result after minority interests of 9.5 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Says anticipates considerable increase in operating result (EBIT) in years to come

* Says 9-month EPS of 0.43 euros

* For full year 2014, Polytec group's management continues to expect stable operating performance excluding effects from acquisition of plastics solutions division from voestalpine