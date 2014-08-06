Aug 6 Polytec Holding AG : * Says total sales increased by 2.4% to EUR 238.5 million in the first half

2014 * Says group EBIT decreased by 8.2% to EUR 9.0 million in the first half 2014 * Says EBIT margin amounted to 3.8% in first half 2014 (H1 2013: 4.2%) * Says reported a net result of EUR 6.9 million in the first half 2014 * Says expects stable operating performance for full 2014 * Says FY 2014 group sales and operating result are expected to match the level

in 2013