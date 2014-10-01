Oct 1 Polytec Holding AG

* Says acquires Division Plastics Solutions from Voestalpine Group

* Says signed an agreement with Voestalpine Group to acquire Voestalpine Polynorm Van Niftrik and Voestalpine Polynorm Plastics by Polytec Netherlands Holding B.V.

* Says closing of transaction as well as transfer of beneficial ownership is expected by beginning of november 2014