MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russian Presidential
hopeful Mikhail Prokhorov's Polyus Gold said increased
output boosted core earnings 40 percent to $1.04-1.06 billion
last year, while production was expected to rise again in 2012.
Polyus, co-owned by potash tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and
awaiting Russian government approval to launch a full London
stock-market listing, said on Monday it produced 1.5 million
ounces of gold last year, up 8 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $717 million in 2010.
Polyus wants to join fellow Russian miners Polymetal
and Evraz as a member of London's blue-chip
FTSE 100 index, where it hopes to boost its international
profile and explore a potential mega-merger with a mining rival.
Polymetal, which mines gold and silver, was forced to deny
it was in talks with Polyus about a merger last week, while
analysts have said Canadian group Kinross Gold was among
a list of potential partners.
Chief operating officer James Nieuwenhuys said the increase
in output was due to stabilising operations at its biggest mine,
Olimpiada in central Russia, and the growth of two other mines.
He said the Verninskoye mine was commissioned in December,
and would make a "meaningful contribution" to production in
2012.
The company said on a conference call 2012 output would
reach 1.6 million ounces, including production at its Kazakh
assets, an increase of 6 percent.
Capital expenditure is seen at $1 billion.
Polyus shares closed down 0.3 percent in Moscow, in line
with the broader MICEX index, which closed off 0.2 percent.
Gold sales in the period were $2.36 billion, up from $1.71
billion in 2010.
The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for
investors during uncertain economic times, has fallen from
record highs of over $1,900 an oz in early September, but
remains relatively buoyant at more than $1,700 an ounce.