LONDON, May 1 Polyus Gold, Russia's
largest gold producer, has sold a 7.5 percent stake to two
strategic investors, raising $635 million and helping to boost
its free float ahead of plans to apply for a premium listing in
London.
Polyus, worth about $10 billion and sitting on potentially
lucrative gold reserves in Russia's far east, said on Tuesday it
had sold a stake of 5 percent less one share to Chengdong
Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of China's CIC,
and a 2.5 percent holding to Russian bank VTB.
The company had originally looked at selling up to 10.5
percent of its shares, either through a placing with private
institutions or through a wider bookbuilding process, but a
source familiar with the transaction had said it could be scaled
back due to choppy financial markets.
CIC and VTB, Polyus's financial advisor, stepped in as
investors, reinforcing a partnership which saw CIC buy in to the
Russian bank when the state floated a 10 percent stake last
year.
The shares were sold by Polyus's subsidiary Jenington
International.
Polyus said it planned to apply for a premium listing on the
London Stock Exchange, a move that would normally require 25
percent of its shares to be freely traded. The 7.5 percent stake
sale increases Polyus's free float to 22 percent.
A banking source said JP Morgan would negotiate with the UK
Listing Authority on behalf of the company to seek a waiver for
the 25 percent threshold, taking into account Polyus's
relatively large market capitalization.
A premium listing in London would raise Polyus's profile,
fulfil one of the requirements needed for it to join the
benchmark FTSE-100 equities index, and put it in a
stronger position to take part in a wave of international
mergers sweeping the metals and mining industry.
But while analysts said they expected VTB could sell its
holding after a 180-day lock-up expired, the sale of shares to
CIC would not help boost liquidity.
"We would expect CIC to hold its stake, given its preference
for long-term strategic investments, and therefore doubt
Polyus's liquidity will improve as a result of the CIC sale,"
Renaissance Capital analyst Andrew Jones said in a note.
"We believe a broader sale to institutional investors would
have been better for liquidity."
The company said the shares were sold at $2.8 each on
Monday, a 6 percent discount to Friday's closing share price.
The proceeds of the sales would be used to repay debt and to
finance development projects, it added.
Polyus, owned by oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov and billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov, had also hoped to ease the way to a FTSE 100
index spot by redomiciling from its Jersey home to London but so
far Russian politics, as well as Russian laws that treat the
gold sector as strategic, have complicated that step.
The move has not received the approval needed from a
committee chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who was
re-elected to the presidency on March 4 in a contest where
Prokhorov, running on a liberal ticket, ran a respectable third.
Earlier in March, Polyus withdrew its application to create
a new parent company, considered necessary for it to relocate to
London. Redomiciling would have allowed Polyus to be eligible to
join the FTSE 100 by raising its free float to 25 percent,
rather than the 50 percent minimum needed for a Jersey company.