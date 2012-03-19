* Source says no change to other plans
* Company had targeted share sale, premium listing
* Prokhorov to build political party after failed
presidential bid
* Lack of FTSE membership could stymie M&A ambitions
MOSCOW, March 19 Polyus Gold, Russia's
biggest gold miner and backed by billionaire politician Mikhail
Prokhorov, has dropped its plan to move to London, which was
seen as a step towards it eventually gaining membership of the
FTSE-100 index.
Currently domiciled in Jersey, Polyus had planned to make
the move to London and increase its free float from the current
14 to 25 percent through a sale of shares, including treasury
shares, which could have raised up to $800 million.
But a spokesman said on Monday Polyus Gold had withdrawn its
request for government permission to relocate.
"The rest of the company's plans have not changed," said a
source familiar with the company's strategy to raise its profile
on the London stock market.
One financial industry source said Polyus could still raise
money, increase its free float and gain a premium London listing
even without the commission approval. However, it could not get
inclusion in the FTSE 100 or other UK indexes without changing
its domicile to the UK.
Polyus was still considering selling the treasury shares,
the financial source said.
Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin chairs a
government commission that has sweeping authority over foreign
investment in companies like Polyus Gold, whose gold reserves
are considered strategic by the state.
The commission initially failed to approve a request by
Polyus to seek a premium listing at a meeting in October, a
decision linked by some analysts to Prokhorov's failed first
attempt to enter national politics as leader of the Right Cause
party.
In an interview with Reuters in January, Prokhorov, by then
running for president and thought by some analysts to have the
Kremlin's tacit blessing for his bid, said he was confident that
the government would remove obstacles in its way.
Prokhorov rejected suggestions at the time that Polyus might
be a hostage to his political fortunes. He was placed third in
the March 4 presidential election with around 8 percent of the
vote and has announced plans to launch a liberal political
party.
Prokhorov has said he hopes to do a merger deal with a
global miner once Polyus had successfully raised its profile on
the London Stock Exchange. His comment has given rise to
speculation by analysts and bankers that it may seek a deal with
another Russian miner, top silver producer Polymetal.
An analyst said it was a surprise that the relocation plan
had been dropped. "It will definitely delay the hopes of them
completing a large international merger; that is unlikely
without this permissioning," said the analyst, who asked not to
be named.