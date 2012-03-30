MOSCOW, March 30 Russian gold miner Polyus Gold
is likely to go ahead with a share sale worth $700
million to $1 billion in late April, paving the way for a
premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Polyus, in which tycoons Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman
Kerimov are key shareholders, may sell up to 10.5 percent of its
shares in a step that would enable it to pay down its debts, one
of the sources said.
The source said Polyus was likely to sell the 7.5 percent it
holds in Treasury but may place up to 10.5 percent, with
existing shareholders reducing their holdings, to meet listing
requirements.
Polyus declined to comment.