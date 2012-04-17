* First-quarter revenue rises to $587 mln
* Gold output rises 27 pct to 328,000 ounces
MOSCOW, April 17 Russia's top gold miner Polyus
Gold said on Tuesday its sales rose 52 percent,
year-on-year, to $587 million in the first quarter of this year
due to rising gold prices and output.
Polyus, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman
Kerimov, may start a share sale to raise up to $1 billion in
late April, paving the way for a premium listing on the London
Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in
March.
Its production rose 27 percent to 328,000 troy ounces of
gold in the first quarter due to the improved performance of its
Olimpiada and Kuranakh mines, as well as an increasing
contribution from the Blagodatnoye mine, Polyus Chief Executive
Officer German Pikhoya said in a statement.
Output increased also due to the commissioning of
Verninskoye, the third mine the company has launched in the last
three years, he added.
Polyus is worth about $9.6 billion, according to Reuters
data, and sits on potentially lucrative gold reserves in
Russia's Far East. Stakeholder Prokhorov has said he wants to
merge the company with an international player.
The company sold 345,000 ounces of gold in the first
quarter, up 24 percent year-on-year, at an average price of
$1,702 per ounce, up 23 percent.
Gold companies are benefiting from precious metal prices,
which rose 5 percent this year. Polyus' smaller rival Polymetal
reported a 64 percent year-on-year increase in first-
quarter revenue to $377 million on Monday.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,646.46 an
ounce by 0643 GMT, extending a price decline to a third straight
session.