MOSCOW Feb 10 A merger between Russian
Presidential hopeful Mikhail Prokhorov's Polyus Gold
and rival Polymetal is not imminent after recent talks
between core shareholders broke down, sources close to both
firms told Russia's Vedomosti.
The sources said the discussions were initiated by another
Polyus shareholder, Suleiman Kerimov, but that the two sides
could not come to an agreement.
Last month, media reports said the owners of the two firms
were in talks over a merger, and Prokhorov had also said he was
interested in a major deal once his company lists in London.
A source close to Polymetal also told Vedomosti that it was
still too early to rule out a merger between the two miners in
the future, without providing further details.
Polyus postponed plans to list its shares on London's FTSE
100 index last year after the Russian government declined to
issue the necessary approvals.
However, the company still expects to complete the placement
in the first half of this year.
Should it do so, it will join Polymetal and Roman
Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz which entered the FTSE 100 last
year.