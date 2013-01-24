(In paragraph 9, corrects team name to Brooklyn Nets from New
Jersey Nets)
MOSCOW/LONDON Jan 24 Russian billionaire
Mikhail Prokhorov is close to selling his 38 percent stake in
Polyus Gold with a potential deal being reviewed by
Britain's Takeover Panel, two sources familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
Prokhorov's Onexim holding company owns the stake in
London-listed Polyus, the biggest Russian gold producer and
valued at $3.6 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.
In September, Polyus said Onexim was in talks with two
potential buyers to sell its stake.
Polyus is 40 percent-owned by Suleiman Kerimov, also a
billionaire and owner of Russian soccer club Anzhi Makhachkala.
Kerimov's company Nafta Moskva - through which he owns his
stake - said in September it was in talks to finance a potential
buyer of Onexim's stake but was not interested in buying the
stake itself.
While the identity of the prospective buyers was not
disclosed, they will likely be two Russian investors not
connected to the sector, one source said.
Polyus shares were up 6.9 percent at 213 pence at 1415 GMT.
For Prokhorov, selling out would signal the abandonment by
the businessman-turned-politician of an attempt to use Polyus as
a platform for a global merger.
Prokhorov, owner of the U.S. Brooklyn Nets basketball team,
ran in last year's Russian presidential election, placing third
behind Vladimir Putin. He has since founded a liberal opposition
party, Civil Platform.
"Prokhorov needs to get out of business to pursue his
political career," said one source familiar with the prospective
deal.
Polyus obtained a London listing last June, a step toward
inclusion in the FTSE 100 index that Prokhorov had hoped would
give the company a liquid acquisition currency for a major
international merger.
Spokespeople for Onexim, Polyus and Prokhorov declined to
comment.
