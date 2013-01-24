* UK Takeover Panel reviewing whether deal triggers
mandatory takeover - sources
* No timetable, but decision expected "sooner rather than
later" - sources
* Prokhorov stake in Polyus Gold worth $3.6 billion at
Wednesday's close
* Polyus shares close up almost 10 percent
By Douglas Busvine and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MOSCOW/LONDON, Jan 24 Billionaire Mikhail
Prokhorov is close to selling his 38 percent stake in Russia's
largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, in a complex deal
currently being reviewed by British regulators, sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
A sale, months in the works and long debated, could
transform the ownership structure of Russia's largest miner, as
the industry battles the challenge of unlocking Russia's mineral
wealth and some of the world's most promising resources, in a
political climate which has failed to attract foreign players.
It has also already revived speculation of a combination of
Polyus with rival Russian gold miner Polymetal,
despite misgivings among many in the industry.
Both Polyus and Polymetal outperformed the London-listed
sector on Thursday, with Polyus ending up 9.7 percent.
"The majority shareholders in Polyus Gold and Polymetal have
a history of cooperating and merging mutual and complimentary
industrial assets," Citi analysts said in a note on Thursday on
the potential stake sale, quoting a potash merger which involved
leading shareholders in Polyus and Polymetal.
However the deal itself, which the sources said could
involve assets as well as cash, hinges on Britain's regulators.
Prokhorov owns the Polyus stake through holding Onexim.
Polyus had said in September that Onexim was in talks with two
potential buyers over the stake, worth around $3.6 billion at
current market prices, but gave no details.
The sources did not disclose the prospective buyers on
Thursday, but their identity and relationship will be key to any
sale and are already the centre of investigations underway by
Britain's Takeover Panel.
If the buyers are found to be acting "in concert" - either
acting together amongst themselves or with Polyus' other main
shareholder, Suleiman Kerimov - the sale of Prokhorov's 38
percent stake, even to multiple buyers, would be considered
above Britain's 30 percent threshold and trigger a full
mandatory takeover offer.
That, the sources said, would likely scupper the deal.
"The question of whether they are acting in concert with
Kerimov or not is the pivotal question. That is what the panel
needs to take a view on," said one of the sources, who has
direct knowledge of the deal.
"If the panel rules they are related parties, I doubt we
will have a deal."
BILLIONAIRES
Kerimov, a billionaire from the north Caucasus and owner of
Russian soccer club Anzhi Makhachkala, holds 40 percent of
Polyus through his company Nafta Moskva. In September, the
company said it was in talks to finance a would-be buyer for the
Onexim shares, but was not interested in the stake for itself.
Talk of a sale back then, however, had prompted talk of an
all-Russian alliance at Polyus involving Kerimov, whose company
is expected to support shareholders that share his strategic
preferences.
If finalised, the deal also signals a shift for
businessman-turned-politician Prokhorov and an abandonment of
his efforts to use Polyus as a platform for an international
merger, as global gold miners languish in relation to bullion
prices that have soared in the past decade.
Prokhorov, owner of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team in the
United States, ran in last year's Russian presidential election,
placing third behind Vladimir Putin. He has since founded a
liberal opposition party, Civil Platform.
"Prokhorov needs to get out of business to pursue his
political career," said a second source familiar with the
prospective deal.
Polyus obtained a London listing last June, a step toward
inclusion in the FTSE 100 index that Prokhorov had hoped would
give the company a liquid acquisition currency for a major
international merger. But the company has since suffered from
low liquidity.
"I am doubtful a deal is imminent, but I would like to think
it will be sooner rather than later," the first source said.
Representatives of Onexim, Polyus and Prokhorov declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Clara Ferreira-Marques;
Additional reporting and writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)