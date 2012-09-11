MOSCOW, Sept 11 Nafta Moskva, the investment vehicle of Suleiman Kerimov, denied the tycoon is seeking to buy out a stake in Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, held by former Russian presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov.

Earlier on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the discussions had told Reuters Kerimov was seeking a loan to buy Prokhorov's 38 percent stake in Polyus, worth around $3.8 billion.

"Nafta Moskva (Cyprus) Ltd denies reports ... that Nafta is contemplating the acquisition of shares in Polyus Gold International Ltd held by companies under the beneficial ownership of Mr. Mikhail Prokhorov," Nafta said in a statement.

Kerimov - who already holds a 40 percent stake in the country's largest gold miner - and Prokhorov have agreed they would sell their stakes to each other if they disagreed on strategy, the sources had told Reuters.

One of the sources also said Kerimov had been seeking financing for a deal for the past three months.

Separately Forbes magazine had cited a financial market source as saying Kerimov had already agreed a loan with Russian state-controlled bank VTB, without disclosing any figures.

VTB, Polyus and Prokhorov's Onexim group declined comment.

Kerimov would like Polyus to merge with Polymetal, Russia's largest silver miner, while Prokhorov would like to see it merge with a global gold producer, the sources told Reuters.

Polymetal earlier this year denied it was in talks with Polyus about a possible merger, while Polyus this summer put on hold its plan to seek a merger with an international rival.

Polyus has a market capitalisation of around $10.4 billion, according to the company's data. Its shares rose 0.9 percent in London to 214 pence by 1313 GMT.