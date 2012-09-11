MOSCOW, Sept 11 Nafta Moskva, the investment
vehicle of Suleiman Kerimov, denied the tycoon is seeking to buy
out a stake in Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold
miner, held by former Russian presidential candidate Mikhail
Prokhorov.
Earlier on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the
discussions had told Reuters Kerimov was seeking a loan to buy
Prokhorov's 38 percent stake in Polyus, worth around $3.8
billion.
"Nafta Moskva (Cyprus) Ltd denies reports ... that Nafta is
contemplating the acquisition of shares in Polyus Gold
International Ltd held by companies under the beneficial
ownership of Mr. Mikhail Prokhorov," Nafta said in a statement.
Kerimov - who already holds a 40 percent stake in the
country's largest gold miner - and Prokhorov have agreed they
would sell their stakes to each other if they disagreed on
strategy, the sources had told Reuters.
One of the sources also said Kerimov had been seeking
financing for a deal for the past three months.
Separately Forbes magazine had cited a financial market
source as saying Kerimov had already agreed a loan with Russian
state-controlled bank VTB, without disclosing any
figures.
VTB, Polyus and Prokhorov's Onexim group declined comment.
Kerimov would like Polyus to merge with Polymetal,
Russia's largest silver miner, while Prokhorov would like to see
it merge with a global gold producer, the sources told Reuters.
Polymetal earlier this year denied it was in talks with
Polyus about a possible merger, while Polyus this summer put on
hold its plan to seek a merger with an international rival.
Polyus has a market capitalisation of around $10.4 billion,
according to the company's data. Its shares rose 0.9 percent in
London to 214 pence by 1313 GMT.