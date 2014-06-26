ROME, June 26 Parts of a column and wall in the
ancient Roman city of Pompeii collapsed on Thursday due to heavy
rainfall, authorities said, in the latest of a string of
incidents to damage the UNESCO world heritage site.
One of the country's most popular attractions, Pompeii was
preserved under ash from a volcanic eruption in 79 AD and
rediscovered in the 18th century. It has become a symbol for
decades of mismanagement of Italy's cultural sites after a
series of collapses that have sparked international outcry.
The authorities responsible for Pompeii's upkeep said the
upper part of a column and part of a wall had given way in an
ancient shop in a part of the 66-hectare (165-acre) site already
closed to visitors.
The superintendent of Pompeii, Massimo Osanna, said the
damage was "of a limited size, although any incident of this
type at Pompeii cannot be underestimated".
The damage occurred in a part of the site due to be
restructured under the Great Pompeii Project, a 105 million-euro
($145 million) restoration plan partly funded by the European
Union and launched early last year.
Work is currently halted due to a legal case against the
group that won the restoration contract.
Pompeii was home to about 13,000 people when the eruption of
Mount Vesuvius, with a force equivalent to 40 atomic bombs,
buried the town under ash, pumice, pebbles and dust.
