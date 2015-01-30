(Adds comment from POM Wonderful, FTC)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Pomegranate juice maker POM
Wonderful cannot advertise that its pomegranate drinks treat or
prevent heart disease or other ailments unless it has proof, a
U.S. appeals court said Friday, upholding an order by the
Federal Trade Commission.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit largely
upheld a 2010 order by the Federal Trade Commission, which found
that POM Wonderful's advertising was misleading in claiming its
products would treat or reduce the risk of diseases ranging from
heart disease to prostate cancer to erectile dysfunction.
The advertisements that the FTC challenged appeared in
Parade, Fitness and Prevention magazines, as well as online, and
on product tags, the FTC said.
"Many of those ads mischaracterized the scientific evidence
concerning the health benefits of POM's products with regard to
those diseases. The FTC Act proscribes - and the First Amendment
does not protect - deceptive and misleading advertisements," the
court said in its ruling.
But the appeals court said the FTC went too far in requiring
two human clinical trial studies to support any health claims in
advertising, saying there was "inadequate justification" for
that demand.
POM said it was pleased with this portion of the decision.
"We are grateful that the court substantially reduced the
requirement that the FTC tried to enforce on us to conduct
multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled studies," the company
said in a statement.
The FTC said the decision was a victory for consumers.
"It is in keeping with established law that advertisers who
market products for serious health conditions must have rigorous
science to back up those claims," wrote FTC Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez in a statement. "The court specifically recognized that
this applies to food and dietary supplement marketers such as
POM."
The advertisements that most concerned the FTC were
discontinued in 2005 and others were halted in 2007, said lawyer
Thomas Goldstein when he argued for POM Wonderful before the
judges in May 2014.
The case is in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.
Circuit. It is POM Wonderful, LLC v. Federal Trade Commission
and is No. 13-1060.
