Jan 9 A Connecticut teenager has been indicted
for allegedly running a nearly $500,000 Ponzi scheme in which he
falsely promised high investment returns by reselling
electronics online and promoting concerts in Connecticut and
Rhode Island.
Ian Parker Bick, 19, of Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded not
guilty on Friday after being arrested earlier in the day at his
home, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said.
The plea came after a federal grand jury charged Bick with
11 counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and
one count of making a false statement to law enforcement.
Bick entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joan
Margolis in New Haven, Connecticut. He was released on $250,000
bond and ordered not to use social media accounts.
"He was trying to put together a business in the music
industry," Bick's lawyer Jonathan Einhorn said in a phone
interview. "There was absolutely no criminal intent in what he
did, and we intend to go to trial and convince a jury."
The indictment said Bick used the entities This Is Where
It's At Entertainment, Planet Youth Entertainment, W&B Wholesale
and W&B Investments to solicit funds from friends, former
classmates and their parents.
But it said Bick did not resell electronics on the Internet,
or generate the profits he advertised from concerts he promoted.
Instead, Bick used money for personal expenses such as hotel
stays and jet skis, and to make alleged "interest payments" and
"return of principal" to some investors, the indictment said.
More than 15 investors were defrauded, and Bick allegedly
lied to federal postal inspectors last June when asked how one
investor's money was being used, prosecutors said.
Bick faces up to 20 years in prison on each wire fraud
count.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)