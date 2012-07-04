The Serum Institute of India Limited (Serum) has acquired the production unit of Netherland's state-owned vaccine maker Netherlands Vaccine Institute (NVI) for €32 million. The manufacturing activities of the NVI have been making losses for years, following which, it was decided to divest the production activities and facilities of the NVI three years ago.

The NVI manufactures vaccines against polio, diphtheria, tetanus and is in the process of preparing a vaccine to treat bladder cancer for the global markets. According to Varun Gupta, managing director, American Appraisal, sole deal advisor to NVI for this transaction, "There were several contenders for the deal from across the globe. The valuation has been fair and will raise Serum's earnings in the medium to long term."

With the deal, Serum gets access to NVI's ready-to-use manufacturing units that have been approved by US FDA.

Privately held Serum is one of the world´s largest manufacturer of measles and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines. It manufactures over 15 kinds of bacterial, viral and combination vaccines besides anti-cancer products. The company is associated with international health agencies such as the WHO, UNICEF and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

It is a cash rich vaccine maker led by Pune-based billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla. The Poonawalla group ventures also include Poonawalla Stud Farms, Intervalve (India) Ltd and Elomatic (India) Pvt Ltd, besides hospitality ventures.

The Poonawalla Group had diversified into the hospitality business by acquiring a stake in two UK-based hotels. One of them is a luxury spa at Surrey called Grayshott. The other is a countryside hotel called Fawsley Hall located close to the Formula 1 racing track at Silverstone.

Serum had earlier acquired a stake in Lipoxen PLC, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of differentiated biologicals, vaccines and oncology drugs, for around $ 4.9 million in 2006.

Some of the other overseas acquisition deals in the pharmaceutical and biotech field include Aanjaneya Lifecare's acquisition of 90 per cent stake in Singapore-based Eros Pharmachem Pte and Dishman Pharmaceutical & Chemicals purchase of France-based Creapharm Parenterals SA.

-- Copyright 2012 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.