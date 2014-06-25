MILAN, June 25 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
said on Wednesday that the Bank of Italy had given its
green light to a full removal of the so-called 'add-ons', larger
risk-weights to calculate the lender's capital ratios.
The central bank's decision, which is effective from June
30, will lift Popolare Milano's Core Tier 1 capital adequacy
ratio to around 11 percent from 7.30 percent, including the
impact of a recent cash call and the sale of the bank's stake in
asset manager Anima Holding.
The lender was forced by the Bank of Italy to apply the
adds-on following an audit in 2011 which revealed excessive
exposure to real estate risks, among other issues.
Shares in Popolare Milano accelerated gains after the
announcement. They were up almost 3 percent at 0.6650 euros by
1330 GMT.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)