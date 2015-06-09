(Adds details, statement from Veneto Banca)
MILAN, June 9 Banca Popolare di Milano
has hired banks Citi and Lazard to help it look at
merger options as the countdown starts for large Italian
cooperative banks to transform into joint-stock companies.
Large Italian "popolari" banks have begun discussing tie-ups
following a government reform that will force them to drop their
cooperative status within 18 months.
Limits to voting rights and ownership have until now
shielded these banks from takeovers and allowed groups of small
shareholders to block unwanted change.
Popolare Milano said in a statement on Tuesday Citi and
Lazard would advise it on the planned transformation and over
strategic options amid consolidation in the sector.
The government sees mergers as a way to strengthen Italy's
fragmented, over-branched banking system, which has long
suffered from low profitability.
The 18-month period will start once the Bank of Italy puts
its seal on the government reform, which a top central bank
official said on Monday would happen by mid-June.
Veneto Banca, an unlisted popolare bank also affected by the
reform, said on Tuesday its board had decided to hasten the
transformation process in light of Bank of Italy's imminent
move.
Veneto Banca hired Rothschild as an adviser in March. The
bank said it was still looking at various options.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)