(Adds details, statement from Veneto Banca)

MILAN, June 9 Banca Popolare di Milano has hired banks Citi and Lazard to help it look at merger options as the countdown starts for large Italian cooperative banks to transform into joint-stock companies.

Large Italian "popolari" banks have begun discussing tie-ups following a government reform that will force them to drop their cooperative status within 18 months.

Limits to voting rights and ownership have until now shielded these banks from takeovers and allowed groups of small shareholders to block unwanted change.

Popolare Milano said in a statement on Tuesday Citi and Lazard would advise it on the planned transformation and over strategic options amid consolidation in the sector.

The government sees mergers as a way to strengthen Italy's fragmented, over-branched banking system, which has long suffered from low profitability.

The 18-month period will start once the Bank of Italy puts its seal on the government reform, which a top central bank official said on Monday would happen by mid-June.

Veneto Banca, an unlisted popolare bank also affected by the reform, said on Tuesday its board had decided to hasten the transformation process in light of Bank of Italy's imminent move.

Veneto Banca hired Rothschild as an adviser in March. The bank said it was still looking at various options. (Reporting by Valentina Za)