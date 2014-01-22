VATICAN CITY Jan 22 Pope Francis has used
Twitter to back an annual anti-abortion rally, the March for
Life, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of activists
to Washington on Wednesday.
"I join the March for Life in Washington with my prayers.
May God help us respect all life, especially the most
vulnerable," he said on his Twitter account in a message that
was quickly re-tweeted thousands of times.
The Argentinian-born pontiff has some 11.5 million followers
on his Twitter account in several languages, @pontifex.
The Washington rally is one of the key events of the
pro-life movement in the United States, where abortion is one of
the most polarising issues in politics.
Earlier this month, Francis called abortion "horrific",
using some of the strongest language on the issue since his
election last March.
Francis alarmed some conservatives last September with
comments in an interview with a Jesuit magazine suggesting the
Church should shake off an "obsession" with such divisive issues
as abortion, contraception and homosexuality.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Gareth Jones)