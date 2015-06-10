* New office to judge bishops is unprecedented
* Victims of abuse by clergy have demanded accountability
By Philip Pullella
Vatican city, June 10 Pope Francis on Wednesday
approved an unprecedented Vatican department to judge bishops
accused of covering up or not preventing sexual abuse of minors,
meeting a key demand by victims' groups.
A statement said the department would come under the
auspices of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the
Vatican's doctrinal arm, "to judge bishops with regard to crimes
of the abuse of office when connected to the abuse of minors".
Victims groups have for years been urging the Vatican to
establish clear procedures to make bishops more accountable for
abuse in their dioceses, even if they were not directly
responsible for it.
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi told reporters
that the bishops could also be judged if they had failed to take
measures to prevent sexual abuse of minors.
The complaints against the bishops would be initially
investigated by one of three Vatican departments, depending on
under whose jurisdiction the bishops fall, before being judged
by the doctrinal department.
The Vatican said the pope had approved proposals made to him
by a commission advising him on how to root out sexual abuse of
children.
Part of the task of the commission, which is made up of 17
clerics and lay people from around the world, is to help
dioceses put in place "best practices" to prevent abuse and work
with victims in a process of healing. Eight members are women.
The worldwide scandal, which first became prominent in
Boston in 2002, has seen known abusers shunted from parish to
parish instead of being defrocked and handed over to
authorities.
Last February, Francis ordered bishops the world over to
cooperate as a matter of priority with the commission to root
out "the scourge" of the sexual abuse even if it unearths new
scandals.
