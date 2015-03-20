* O'Brien stepped down 2 years ago for sexual misconduct
* Pope agrees to remove O'Brien's public responsibilities
* Cardinal apologises again, victims' group unsatisfied
By Isla Binnie
ROME, March 20 Pope Francis has removed the
rights and privileges of the former head of the Catholic Church
in Scotland, Cardinal Keith O'Brien, two years after he resigned
admitting sexual misconduct with young priests decades ago.
The Vatican said on Friday that O'Brien, once Britain's most
senior cleric, will retain the title of cardinal but no longer
advise the pope or take part in conclaves to elect a new leader
for the world's 1.2 billion Catholics.
O'Brien quit as archbishop of St. Andrews and Edinburgh in
2013 shortly after Francis's predecessor Benedict shocked the
Catholic world with his own resignation.
He promised to play no further public role in the Church in
Scotland and did not take part in the conclave that elected
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new pontiff.
The Vatican said the pope's ruling was made at the
cardinal's request. O'Brien initially denied accusations of
misconduct by three priests and one former priest but later
admitted that "my sexual conduct has fallen below the standards
expected of me as a priest, archbishop and cardinal."
The Vatican conducted an investigation into the case which,
according to one of O'Brien's accusers quoted by the London
Catholic weekly The Tablet, was "hot enough to burn the varnish"
off the pope's desk.
O'Brien, who spoke out fiercely against homosexuals during
his career, repeated the apology he made when he resigned and
said: "I thank Pope Francis for his fatherly care of me and for
those I have offended in any way."
His statement, posted on the website of the Scottish
Catholic Media Office, said he would spend the rest of his life
in retirement and prayer.
The Catholic Church in Scotland welcomed the decision, but
SNAP, a group of victims of clerical sexual abuse, said the
ruling came late and did not go far enough.
"(W)hat of his clerical colleagues? Not one of them knew or
suspected that O'Brien was abusing others? That's pretty hard to
believe," SNAP said in a statement.
After resigning, O'Brien left Scotland for a period of
penance, becoming the most prominent churchman to withdraw in
disgrace over sexual abuse since Father Marcial Maciel, founder
of the Legionaries of Christ order, was ordered to retire in
2006 after being found to have abused seminarians and young men.
Archbishop Leo Cushley, who succeeded O'Brien at the
Scottish diocese, said his predecessor's actions "distressed
many, demoralised faithful Catholics and made the Church less
credible to those who are not Catholic".
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)