By Philip Pullella and Jane Wardell
| ROME/SYDNEY, March 1
Australian Cardinal George
Pell, the highest-ranking Vatican official to testify on
systemic sexual abuse of children by clergy in the Roman
Catholic Church, on Tuesday said he never notified his superiors
in the 1970s about rumours of abuse.
The Vatican's treasurer told Australia's Royal Commission
into Institutional Response to Child Sexual Abuse that he had
heard reports of sexual abuse by at least one priest who was
moved to another parish, but assumed senior clergy were dealing
with the problem.
"I would concede I should have done more," Pell told the
inquiry in Sydney as he gave evidence for a third day via
videolink from a Rome hotel.
Given Pell's high rank within the church, his testimony to
the Australian inquiry into sexual abuse cases that occurred
decades ago has taken on wider implications about the
accountability of church leaders.
At one point during a testy exchange early in his evidence,
Pell was asked about abuse by one priest who was later convicted
of 138 offences against more than 50 children in Australia.
"It's a sad story and it wasn't of much interest to me," he
said, a statement that prompted audible gasps and was seized
upon by the Australian media.
The front page of the Herald Sun newspaper printed a full
page photo of Pell leaving the hearing with the headline "See no
evil, hear no evil, stop no evil." The Sydney Morning Herald
blared "Pell under fire."
Around 15 abuse victims and supporters have travelled to
Rome to see Pell give evidence after he said he was unable to
travel to his native Australia because of heart problems. The
majority have been disappointed with Pell's failing memory on
many questions of what he knew about abuse by clergy.
Supporters on Tuesday hung coloured ribbons outside the
Australian Domo, a church and residence used primarily by
Australian Catholic pilgrims visiting Rome. The Australian Loud
Fence movement first hung coloured ribbons on a fence outside a
Catholic school in the rural town of Ballarat, where abuse was
rife, with the bright colours designed to give a voice to child
victims who were silenced.
"ENORMOUS MISTAKES"
Pell, who said this week he has the full backing of Pope
Francis, has told the Commission that the church made "enormous
mistakes" and "catastrophic" choices by refusing to believe
abused children, shuffling abusive priests from parish to parish
and over-relying on counselling of priests to solve the problem.
he also said senior clergy lied to him to cover up abuse.
Last year, Pell denied accusations made at Commission
hearings that he had tried to bribe a victim to remain quiet,
that he ignored another complaint and that he was complicit in
the transfer of a paedophile priest.
Church sexual abuse broke into the open in 2002, when it was
discovered that U.S. bishops in the Boston area moved abusers
from parish to parish instead of defrocking them. Similar
scandals have since been discovered around the world and tens of
millions of dollars have been paid in compensation.
The Australian hearing started on the same night that
Spotlight, a film about newspaper reporters who uncovered
systemic paedophilia in the Church in Boston, won the Academy
Award for best picture.
