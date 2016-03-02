By Philip Pullella and Jane Wardell
| ROME/SYDNEY, March 2
ROME/SYDNEY, March 2 A high-ranking Vatican
official on Wednesday denied trying to bribe an Australian man
who was sexually abused as a child by a Roman Catholic priest to
ensure his silence in a bid to protect the church.
Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's treasurer, was giving
evidence via video link from Rome for the fourth consecutive day
to Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Response to
Child Sexual Abuse.
Given Pell's high rank within the church, his grilling over
cases involving hundreds of children that occurred decades ago
in Australia has taken on wider implications about the
accountability of church leaders.
On his final day of scheduled evidence, Pell was questioned
in detail by lawyers representing the victims about allegations
that he knew of the abuse that was rampant in the church in
Australia from the 1960s to the 1990s but chose to do nothing.
David Ridsdale, abused by his priest uncle, Father Gerald
Ridsdale, who was later convicted of 138 offences against 53
victims, has previously told the commission that Pell had asked
him what it would take to keep him quiet about the abuse.
"It is implausible that I tried to bribe him for a number of
reasons," Pell told the commission. He said he knew the police
were already involved in the case, so he would have had no
motive to do so.
"It's implausible because I was an auxiliary bishop and I
had no access to money or - no access to significant resources,"
he said. "It's implausible because, of course, the attempt to
bribe someone is criminal."
Pell said he regretted later walking beside Ridsdale, with
whom he shared a presbytery for a time as younger priests, to
court in a gesture of support.
"ENORMOUS MISTAKES"
Pell has told the inquiry that the church made "enormous
mistakes" and "catastrophic" choices by refusing to believe
abused children, shuffling abusive priests from parish to parish
and over-relying on counselling of priests to solve the problem.
Pell also said he was deceived and lied to by superiors as a
young priest in the 1970s and has denied he ignored complaints
or that he was complicit in the transfer of a paedophile priest.
However, he has acknowledged he heard rumours about Brother
Ted Dowlan's inappropriate behaviour with boys at a Christian
Brothers school. Dowlan was later jailed for abusing 31 boys.
"With the experience of 40 years later, certainly I would
agree that I should have done more," Pell said.
His failing memories of what he knew about many individual
cases has angered many of the 15 abuse victims and supporters
who travelled to Rome to see him give evidence.
The victims, who successfully lobbied to be in the same room
as Pell after he said he was unable to travel to his native
Australia because of heart problems, have called for a meeting
with Pope Francis.
They are to meet with Pell after the hearings and with
Father Hans Zollner, a member of the Vatican's commission
advising the pope on how to prevent abuse.
Church sexual abuse broke into the open in 2002, when it was
revealed that U.S. bishops in the Boston area moved abusers from
parish to parish instead of defrocking them. Similar cover-ups
have since been discovered around the world and tens of millions
of dollars have been paid in compensation.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)