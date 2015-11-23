* Pope making first trip to Africa
* Stop in Central African Republic still in doubt
* Growing fault line between Christians and Muslims on
continent
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 23 Pope Francis' first Africa
trip will highlight the problems of building dialogue between
Christianity and Islam as both religions grow fast on the
continent, threatening to widen an already volatile fault line
there between them.
The three countries on the pope's Nov. 25-30 itinerary -
Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic - have been
scarred by radical Islamist attacks or Muslim-Christian
sectarian strife and security concerns have meant the trip has
been kept relatively short.
With the backdrop, too, of the bloody attacks by Islamist
militants in France and Mali, the pope's top advisers readily
acknowledge the difficulties of conducting dialogue between
Catholics and other Christian churches and Muslims.
"How can you dialogue with this mentality? ... There is no
dialogue with extremists. Look at what they do," said Cardinal
Robert Sarah, who is from Guinea in West Africa and one of the
highest-ranking African officials at the Vatican.
Bishops in Sudan, which for decades was divided between the
mostly Muslim north and the south where there are many
Christians, have often said Christians there are considered
"less than a dog ... firewood to be a burned", said Sarah,
speaking in Rome on Friday.
Francis has sought to heal relations between the faiths by
saying that Christians would be wrong to equate Islam with
violence. But the potential for collision between the two
dominant faiths in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to increase
along with the population in coming decades.
Christianity and Islam in the Sub-Saharan region are both
expected to have more than twice as many adherents in 2050 as
they did in 2010, according to a study this year by the Pew
Research Center on Religion and Public life.
Christianity is projected to remain the region's largest
religious group, up from 517 million adherents in 2010 to more
than 1.1 billion in 2050. The Muslim population is expected to
grow at a faster rate, rising from 248 million to 670 million,
it said.
ISLAMIST ATTACKS
According to a study by the Center for Applied Research in
the Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University, the number of
Catholics in all of Africa could more than double to 460 million
by 2040.
Security concerns mean the pope's movements will be confined
to the capitals. All the same, the Vatican says he will for the
most part travel in an open popemobile or a small car, eschewing
bulletproof vehicles. A spokesman denied a report that Francis
would wear a bulletproof vest.
Kenya, his first stop, has seen some of the worst violence.
Two years ago, gunmen from the Somali militant group al Shabaab
massacred at least 67 people inside Nairobi's Westgate shopping
mall and held out for four days as security forces laid siege to
the complex.
In Uganda, al Shabaab bombed sports bars where people were
watching soccer's World Cup on television in 2010.
But potentially his most hazardous stop is Nov. 28-29 in
Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, where dozens of
people have been killed since September in violence between
Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian anti-balaka militias.
His trip is scheduled to include a visit to a mosque in one
of Bangui's most dangerous districts. French officials have
hinted heavily that the Vatican should consider scrapping the
Bangui leg of his trip or at least scaling it back.
"We've informed the Vatican authorities that Pope Francis'
visit carries risks for himself and for hundreds of thousands of
believers who could be there to see him," a French defence
ministry source said in Paris.
The Vatican's security chief returned to Bangui for a
re-assessment last week and some Vatican officials say the visit
might be reduced to a "touch and go" stop at the airport.
But that would deny the pope the possibility of making a
stop at the mosque to condemn violence in God's name.
Last year, on his way back from Turkey, Francis said
automatically equating Islam with violence was wrong, but he
called on Muslim leaders to issue a global condemnation of
terrorism to help dispel the stereotype.
Catholic relations with Islam hit a low point in 2006 when
Francis' predecessor, Benedict XVI, caused storms of protest
throughout the Islamic world when he made a speech that
suggested to many Muslims that he believed Islam espoused
violence. Benedict said he had been misunderstood and
apologised.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi, Marine
Pannetier in Paris and Crispin Dembassa-Kette in Bangui; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)