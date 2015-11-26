(Adds dropped words in lead)
* Pope meets Muslim, other religious leaders in Nairobi
* Bridging Muslim-Christian rifts a theme of Africa tour
* Urges young Africans to build more just society
By Philip Pullella and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 26 World leaders must reach a
historic agreement to fight climate change and poverty at
upcoming Paris talks, facing the stark choice to either "improve
or destroy the environment", Pope Francis said in Africa on
Thursday.
Francis chose his first visit to the world's poorest
continent to issue a clarion call for the success of the
two-week summit, known as COP21, that starts on Monday in a
French capital still reeling from Nov. 13 attacks by Islamic
State militants that killed 130 people.
In a long address in Spanish at the United Nations regional
office, Francis said it would be "catastrophic" if particular
interests prevailed over the common good of people and the
planet or if the conference were manipulated by business
interests.
In Kenya, at the start of his three-nation Africa trip, the
pope also said dialogue between religions was essential to teach
young people that violence in God's name was unjustified.
Bridging the Muslim-Christian divide and climate issues are
major themes of the trip that also takes him to Uganda, which
like Kenya has been victim of Islamist attacks, and the Central
African Republic, a nation riven by sectarian conflict.
"We are confronted with a choice which cannot be ignored:
either to improve or destroy the environment," the pope said in
Nairobi, home to the U.N. Environment Programme headquarters.
He noted that some scientists consider protection of the
Congo basin tropical forest, which spreads over six countries
and is the world's second-largest after the Amazon, essential
for the future of the planet because of its biodiversity.
ILLEGAL EXPLOITATION
Francis, who took his name from St. Francis of Assisi, the
patron saint of nature, has made protecting "God's creation" a
plank of his pontificate. In June, he issued a landmark
encyclical calling for urgent action to save the planet.
In his address at the U.N. compound in Nairobi, he called
for action against poaching and illegal mineral exploitation in
Africa and called for "a new energy system" reducing fossil
fuels to the minimum and a re-think "of the current model of
development".
He said the international community had to listen to the
"cry rising up from humanity and the earth itself."
Francis, who moves on to Uganda on Friday, began his first
full day in the Kenyan capital by meeting Muslim and other
religious leaders before saying an open-air Mass for tens of
thousands of rain-drenched people who sang, danced and ululated
as he arrived in an open popemobile.
"All too often, young people are being radicalised in the
name of religion to sow discord and fear, and to tear at the
very fabric of our societies," he told about 25 religious
leaders, adding that inter-religious dialogue was essential and
God's name "must never be used to justify hatred and violence."
He referred to Somalia's al Shabaab Islamists' 2013 attack
on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall and this year's assault on
Garissa university. Hundreds have been killed in the past two
years or so, with Christians sometimes singled out by gunmen.
In his homily at the Mass, Francis urged the faithful "to
resist practices which foster arrogance in men", speaking in a
nation rattled by a series of corruption scandals.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, a Catholic who attended Mass,
reshuffled his cabinet this week after several ministers were
embroiled in graft allegations.
(Writing by Edmund Blair and Philip Pullella; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)