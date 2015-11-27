* On Africa trip, Pope speaks out against tribalism
* Acknowledges corruption reaches even into Vatican
* Trip continues to Uganda, Central African Republic
(Adds Pope's arrival in Uganda, appeal for world refugees)
By Philip Pullella and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 27 Pope Francis urged young Kenyans
on Friday not to yield to the sweet lure of corruption, and
urged them to help those tempted by "fanatical" ideologies.
The pope made his appeal in unprepared remarks at his last
event in the Kenyan capital before flying to Uganda where he
started the second leg of his first trip to the continent.
Arriving in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Friday
evening, he received a tumultuous welcome from ululating dancers
and President Yoweri Musevini, wearing his tradmark wide-brimmed
hat. Tens of thousands of people lined his route into the city
in the biggest crowds of the trip so far.
Addressing Musevini and diplomats at State House, Francis
spoke of the world refugee crisis and said how the world handles
it will be "a test of our humanity, our respect for human
dignity and above all our solidarity with our brothers and
sisters in need".
The high point of the pope's third day on the continent came
earlier in Nairobi, where he scrapped a prepared script to
address a packed stadium with the down-to-earth and spontaneous
style that has endeared him to Catholics and others around the
world.
"The spirit of evil takes us to a lack of unity. It takes to
tribalism, corruption and drugs. It takes us to destruction out
of fanaticism," the pope said, urging young people not to give
in to these vices.
"Let's hold hands together, let's stand up as a sign against
bad tribalism," he said, grasping the hands of two young people
on stage.
Tribal loyalties often trump political allegiances in Kenya,
and some other African nations, sometimes sparking violence.
After being welcomed into the stadium with rapturous singing
and dancing, including by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the first
lady and clergy, the pope was cheered throughout his speech.
The president reshuffled his cabinet this week after several
ministers were embroiled in corruption allegations.
Corruption "is like sugar, sweet, we like, it's easy,"
Francis said. "Also in the Vatican there are cases of
corruption.
"Please, don't develop that taste for that sugar which is
called corruption."
In Kenya, the target of a spate of deadly attacks by
Islamist militants, the pope has called for inter-faith
dialogue, said God's name can never be invoked to justify
violence, and urged world leaders to tackle climate change.
Lack of education and work was a "social danger", pushing
some to radical ideologies.
"God is much stronger than any recruitment campaign," he
said, adding youths should help potential victims by bringing
them into groups or even asking them "to come and watch some
football ... Don't allow them to remain on their own."
Earlier he addressed resident of a Nairobi slum of potholed
roads, open sewers and rough shacks.
He told slum dwellers, charity workers and clergy in a small
church their situation was one of the "wounds inflicted by
minorities who cling to power and wealth, who selfishly squander
while a growing majority is forced to flee to abandoned, filthy
and run-down peripheries."
Francis will stay in Uganda until Sunday, when he is due to
travel to the war-torn Central African Republic - his final stop
in Africa.
(Writing by Philip Pullella and Edmund Blair; additional
reporting by Edith Honan and Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)