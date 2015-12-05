VATICAN CITY Dec 5 The Vatican said on Saturday
it had ordered the first external audit of its assets as part of
a drive by Pope Francis to bring transparency to its finances
where millions of euros have gone unrecorded without any central
oversight.
Papal spokesman Federico Lombardi said auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers would start work immediately.
The pope has promised to overhaul the Vatican's murky
financial management, which have been hit by repeated scandals
in recent years, however he has met resistance from Church
officials who want to maintain tight control over operations.
Lombardi told reporters that the Vatican's Secretariat for
the Economy had called on PwC, the world's second-largest audit
firm by revenue, to review the Vatican's consolidated financial
statements, which includes assets, income and expenses.
The decision to work with one of the world's top four
auditors continued "the implementation of new financial
management policies and practices in line with international
standards," he said.
A Vatican financial statement this year revealed that
Vatican departments had stashed away 1.1 billion euros ($1.2
billion) of assets that were not declared on any balance sheet.
The head of the economy secretariat, Cardinal George Pell,
said last year that departments had "tucked away" millions of
euros and followed "long-established patterns" in jealously
managing their affairs without reporting to any central
accounting office.
Pope Francis picked Pell, an outsider from the
English-speaking world, to oversee the Vatican's often muddled
finances after decades of control by Italian clergy.
Since the pope's election in March, 2013, the Vatican has
enacted major reforms to adhere to international financial
standards and prevent money laundering.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Richard Balmforth)